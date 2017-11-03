Get to Know Alex Russell with These 10 Fun Facts (Exclusive)

Alex Russell is a rising star that you should keep an eye on and we caught up with him to learn some interesting facts about him!

The 29-year-old Aussie actor is best known for his work in the movie Chronicle and he can currently be seen on the big screen in Only the Brave.

Alex is also starring in the new CBS drama S.W.A.T. alongside Shemar Moore, which premiered this week. Catch new episodes on Thursdays at 10/9c!

Here are 10 Fun Facts that Alex shared with us:

1. I love singing… classical, musical theatre (My earliest acting experiences were actually musicals), jazz and so forth. I also enjoy tap dancing.

2. I love skateboarding and consider it an art form.

3. I love rap and enjoy free-styling (though whether or not my free style rap is good varies from effort to effort).

4. I can stretch my lips completely around the rim of a beer glass – my party trick. **Insert wisecrack here**

5. I have a keloid scar in the shape of a smiley on my arm given to me by my friend Kent Rowe using the scalding metal tip of a cigarette lighter in art class when I was sixteen. … Proud parents.

