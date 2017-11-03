Hailey Baldwin & Shay Mitchell Are Beauties in Black at Revolve Awards 2017

Hailey Baldwin rocked a little black dress to the #REVOLVEawards last night!

The 20-year-old model hit the red carpet at the event held at DREAM Hollywood on Thursday (November 2) in Hollywood.

She paired her furry, off-the-shoulder dress with black heels, silver and gold jewelry adorned with diamonds, and a pop of red lipstick, styling her blonde locks into curls.

She was joined by Shay Mitchell, who showed off her figure in a black lace-up dress, black heels with a silver chain, silver jewelry, and dark purple makeup.

Also in attendance were Ashley Tisdale, Chanel Iman, Jasmine Sanders, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Lauren Elizabeth, and Teyana Taylor.

The award show, co-sponsored by Tequila Avion, was held to celebrate the year’s most revolutionary talent in fashion and music. Shay took home the award for Muse of the Year!

FYI: Hailey is wearing LPA with Jimmy Choo heels. Shay is wearing H:ours. Chanel is wearing NBD. Teyana is wearing NBD.

