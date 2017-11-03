Top Stories
Selena Gomez Gets in a Hot Yoga Sesh After Spending Time With Justin Bieber

Brad Bufanda Dead - 'Veronica Mars' Actor Commits Suicide at 34

Jennifer Lawrence Asked Kim Kardashian Her Burning Questions & Here Are the Answers

Harvey Weinstein Facing Possible Arrest?

Fri, 03 November 2017 at 6:38 pm

'House of Cards' Producers Are Considering Killing Off Kevin Spacey's Character

'House of Cards' Producers Are Considering Killing Off Kevin Spacey's Character

House of Cards are exploring different ways to get production of the show back on track following allegations against star Kevin Spacey.

According to Variety, producers are listening to fans suggestions to kill off Kevin‘s character, the villainous Frank Underwood.

This would have the show’s sixth and final season concentrate on his wife Claire, who is played by Robin Wright.

Producers are eager to find a way to move forward with the show as it employs nearly 300 cast and crew members. They are currently reviewing Kevin‘s contract to see if they can legally move forward without him.

There are also reportedly several spinoffs of the show in the works.
