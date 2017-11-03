Top Stories
Taylor Swift Releases 'Call It What You Want' - Listen Now!

Taylor Swift Releases 'Call It What You Want' - Listen Now!

Eight 'House of Cards' Employees Accuse Kevin Spacey of 'Predatory' Behavior, Sexual Assault

Eight 'House of Cards' Employees Accuse Kevin Spacey of 'Predatory' Behavior, Sexual Assault

Fri, 03 November 2017 at 12:19 am

Jennifer Lawrence Asks Fans to Name Five of Her Movies... And Most Can't (Video)

Jennifer Lawrence Asks Fans to Name Five of Her Movies... And Most Can't (Video)

Jennifer Lawrence surprised fans on Hollywood Boulevard and asked them to name five of her movies, and most people couldn’t do it!

Despite the 27-year-old actress being an Oscar winner with four total nominations, some of the random people she stopped on the street didn’t know who she was and the ones who did recognize her had trouble naming her movies.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lawrence

Some of the many movies that the fans could have mentioned: The Hunger Games (plus Catching Fire and Mockingjay), Mother!, Passengers, X-Men: Apocalypse, Joy, Serena, X-Men: Days of Future Past, American Hustle, Silver Linings Playbook, and Winter’s Bone.


Guest Host Jennifer Lawrence Surprises People on Hollywood Blvd.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC
Posted to: Jennifer Lawrence

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Dustin Hoffman responds to sexual harassment allegations - TMZ
  • Chloe x Halle's Halloween costume is a total throwback to their childhood - Just Jared Jr
  • Wendy Williams gets emotional talking about her fainting spell - TooFab
  • Find out why Lana Del Rey is retiring her song "Cola" - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ross Lynch opens up about playing Jeffrey Dahmer- Just Jared Jr