Fri, 03 November 2017 at 8:00 am

John Boyega is Honored at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival

John Boyega is Honored at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival

John Boyega is all smiles as he poses with award at the 2017 SCAD Savannah Film Festival on Thursday (November 2) at the Trustees Theater in Savannah, Georgia.

The 25-year-old Star Wars actor looked handsome in a gray suit as he was honored with Vanguard Award for his role in Detroit.

“I think this film is important because it’s very vital social commentary,” John said on stage as he accepted the award. “It’s something that we need. I think that at this point in time we’ve all had our own specific bubble in terms of the world that we live in and we’ve been able to ignore some of the social issues that we live in. But now it’s getting to an intense point that we have to clean up this mess — our mess.”

