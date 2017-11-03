John Legend Suits Up for LDF Equal Justice Awards Dinner

John Legend hits the red carpet for the 2017 LDF National Equal Justice Awards Dinner on Thursday night (November 2) at the Cipriani 42nd St restaurant in New York City.

The 38-year-old Grammy-winning entertainer looked handsome in a navy suit as he was joined by the members of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund as they hosted the event.

The NAACP LDF is the leading United States civil rights organization and law firm.

During the event, John was honored with the Spirit of Justice Award.

