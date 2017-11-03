Top Stories
Brad Bufanda Dead - 'Veronica Mars' Actor Commits Suicide at 34

Brad Bufanda Dead - 'Veronica Mars' Actor Commits Suicide at 34

BTS to Make Debut U.S. TV Performance at American Music Awards 2017!

BTS to Make Debut U.S. TV Performance at American Music Awards 2017!

Jimmy Fallon Knows Why Justin Timberlake &amp; Britney Spears Broke Up - Watch!

Jimmy Fallon Knows Why Justin Timberlake & Britney Spears Broke Up - Watch!

Fri, 03 November 2017 at 1:20 pm

John Legend Suits Up for LDF Equal Justice Awards Dinner

John Legend Suits Up for LDF Equal Justice Awards Dinner

John Legend hits the red carpet for the 2017 LDF National Equal Justice Awards Dinner on Thursday night (November 2) at the Cipriani 42nd St restaurant in New York City.

The 38-year-old Grammy-winning entertainer looked handsome in a navy suit as he was joined by the members of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund as they hosted the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of John Legend

The NAACP LDF is the leading United States civil rights organization and law firm.

During the event, John was honored with the Spirit of Justice Award.

10+ pictures inside of John Legend arriving at the dinner…
Just Jared on Facebook
john legend suits up for national equal justice awards dinner 01
john legend suits up for national equal justice awards dinner 02
john legend suits up for national equal justice awards dinner 03
john legend suits up for national equal justice awards dinner 04
john legend suits up for national equal justice awards dinner 05
john legend suits up for national equal justice awards dinner 06
john legend suits up for national equal justice awards dinner 07
john legend suits up for national equal justice awards dinner 08
john legend suits up for national equal justice awards dinner 09
john legend suits up for national equal justice awards dinner 10
john legend suits up for national equal justice awards dinner 11

Photos: Getty
Posted to: John Legend

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Meek Mill faces serious jail time for violating his probation - TMZ
  • Grace VanderWaal's debut album is finally out - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans really want Kevin Spacey's character killed off of House of Cards - TooFab
  • ABC has a musical cop drama in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kenya is banning Andi Mack over its gay storyline - Just Jared Jr