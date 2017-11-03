Top Stories
Brad Bufanda Dead - 'Veronica Mars' Actor Commits Suicide at 34

BTS to Make Debut U.S. TV Performance at American Music Awards 2017!

Jimmy Fallon Knows Why Justin Timberlake &amp; Britney Spears Broke Up - Watch!

Fri, 03 November 2017 at 1:45 pm

Justin Bieber Reportedly Pursued Selena Gomez for Months!

  • Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are just now reconnecting, but Justin‘s allegedly been trying to do so for months. – TMZ
  • KJ Apa wants to play a superhero after Riverdale! – Just Jared Jr
  • The stars of Crazy Rich Asians grace the cover of Entertainment WeeklyLainey Gossip
  • These are the 13 major highlights of Jennifer Lawrence‘s Kim Kardashian interview. – TooFab
  • Is Taylor Swift‘s new song about her boyfriend? – MTV
  • Angelina Jolie found a way to make a fringed poncho super sophisticated. – Popsugar
JJ Links Around The Web

  • Meek Mill faces serious jail time for violating his probation - TMZ
  • Grace VanderWaal's debut album is finally out - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans really want Kevin Spacey's character killed off of House of Cards - TooFab
  • ABC has a musical cop drama in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kenya is banning Andi Mack over its gay storyline - Just Jared Jr