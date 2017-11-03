Fri, 03 November 2017 at 1:45 pm
Justin Bieber Reportedly Pursued Selena Gomez for Months!
- Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are just now reconnecting, but Justin‘s allegedly been trying to do so for months. – TMZ
- KJ Apa wants to play a superhero after Riverdale! – Just Jared Jr
- The stars of Crazy Rich Asians grace the cover of Entertainment Weekly – Lainey Gossip
- These are the 13 major highlights of Jennifer Lawrence‘s Kim Kardashian interview. – TooFab
- Is Taylor Swift‘s new song about her boyfriend? – MTV
- Angelina Jolie found a way to make a fringed poncho super sophisticated. – Popsugar
