Selena Gomez Gets in a Hot Yoga Sesh After Spending Time With Justin Bieber

Brad Bufanda Dead - 'Veronica Mars' Actor Commits Suicide at 34

Jennifer Lawrence Asked Kim Kardashian Her Burning Questions & Here Are the Answers

Jimmy Fallon Knows Why Justin Timberlake & Britney Spears Broke Up - Watch!

Fri, 03 November 2017

Kanye West Plays Basketball With Migos in Calabasas!

Kanye West Plays Basketball With Migos in Calabasas!

Kanye West and Migos are getting sporty!

The 40-year-old rapper and the hip-hop trio were in great spirits shooting hoops on Friday (November 3) in Calabasas, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kanye West

Kanye flashed a huge smile while heading out with Migos and getting in some fitness ahead of the arrival of his third child with wife Kim Kardashian. The baby is expected to arrive as early as before Christmas!

One night before, Kanye and Kim celebrated Kendall Jenner‘s 22nd birthday with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family.
Photos: BACKGRID
