Kelsea Ballerini: 'Unapologetically' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Kelsea Ballerini‘s new album is finally out!

The 24-year-old country singer just dropped her second studio album Unapologetically.

In a recent interview, Kelsea revealed that she wrote the title track “Unapologetically” right after she met her fiance Morgan Evans.

Kelsea is set to perform at the 2017 CMA Awards alongside country legend Reba McEntire. Kelsea is also nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year at the award show airing next week!

You can download Kelsea‘s new album off of iTunes here.

Listen to Unapologetically below!