Kendall Jenner & Family Raise Money for Charity: Water for Her 22nd Birthday

Kendall Jenner is dedicating her 22nd birthday to raising funds for one of her favorite organizations, Charity: Water!

The model shared her donation page with fans via Twitter on Friday (November 3).

“Hey guys! I’m celebrating my 22nd birthday on November 3rd and my wish this year is to help bring clean water to people who need it,” she wrote. “I’d be so grateful to anyone who can support my effort by donating to charity: water through my birthday campaign.”

“I fell in love with charity: water and am deeply impressed with the organization and the work they do,” she continued. “I made a donation to fund 25 wells in Ethiopia that will bring clean water to 5,000 people, and I can’t wait to see how many more lives we can change together. 100% of the money will be used to build clean water projects for these communities.”

“Even donating $22 to celebrate me turning 22 would be so great!” she added. “Every amount helps. Thank you all so much!”

Her mom Kris Jenner and sister Kylie have each donated $5,000 to the campaign, which has already raised more than $28,000. You can donate here!

