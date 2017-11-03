Kendall Jenner Sports White Crop Top at 22nd Birthday Party With Hailey Baldwin & Blake Griffin

Kendall Jenner rocked a hot look for her 22nd birthday party!

The model was spotted arriving at her birthday dinner at Le Petit Restaurant on Thursday night (November 2) in Los Angeles.

She wore a white crop tank top, ripped blue jeans, and a pair of dazzling silver heeled boots.

Kendall completed her look with gold hoop earrings and rings, styling her hair into an updo.

Also in attendance were Kendall‘s BFF Hailey Baldwin, who stunned in a furry black mini dress, leather jacket, and bold red lipstick, and Kendall‘s boyfriend Blake Griffin.

Happy 22nd birthday angel face. I love youuuuuuu. To many more💕🍸 A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Nov 3, 2017 at 12:01am PDT

