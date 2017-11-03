Kimmel's 2017 'I Told My Kids I Ate All Their Halloween Candy' Video Is Here!

Every year, Jimmy Kimmel asks his viewers to tell their kids that they ate their Halloween candy and then film the kids’ reactions… and every year it’s just as funny!

Jimmy wasn’t there for the show this year as he took a leave of absence this week for his son Billy‘s heart surgery, so Jennifer Lawrence filled in as a guest host.

In some of the videos, the children cursed at their parents and threw objects at them, but in some of them, the kids forgave their parents.

Make sure to watch videos of Jimmy, Channing Tatum, and Pink all doing the prank to their own children as well!



YouTube Challenge – I Told My Kids I Ate All Their Halloween Candy 2017