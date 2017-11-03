Laurence Fishburne Files for Divorce From Wife Gina Torres

Laurence Fishburne filed to end his marriage to Gina Torres.

The couple, who were together for nearly 15 years, first confirmed their split back in September, but did not take action until Thursday (November 2) according to TMZ.

Gina previously confirmed the news of their separation in a statement to JustJared.com: “With heavy hearts, Laurence and I quietly separated and began the dissolution of our marriage in the early fall of last year. There are no bad guys here. Only a love story with a different ending than either one of us had expected. Happily, however, our family remains intact and we will continue to raise our daughter together with love and joy and awe. As well as raise each other up with respect and love and the continued understanding that we’re in this together, if not side by side.”

Laurence and Gina have one daughter together, 10-year-old Delilah.