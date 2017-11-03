Top Stories
Selena Gomez Gets in a Hot Yoga Sesh After Spending Time With Justin Bieber

Brad Bufanda Dead - 'Veronica Mars' Actor Commits Suicide at 34

Jennifer Lawrence Asked Kim Kardashian Her Burning Questions &amp; Here Are the Answers

Harvey Weinstein Facing Possible Arrest?

Fri, 03 November 2017 at 9:35 pm

Lord of the Rings Television Series in the Works!

Lord of the Rings may be headed to your television screens!

According to Variety, Warner Bros. Television and the estate of J.R.R. Tolkein are in talks with Amazon Studios to develop a television series based on the beloved novels.

The series would take on the classic fantasy novels and their world of hobbits, wizards, and warriors.

Things are in the very early stages of negotiations and no deal has been set yet.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is said to be personally involved in the negotiations.

