Lord of the Rings Television Series in the Works!

Lord of the Rings may be headed to your television screens!

According to Variety, Warner Bros. Television and the estate of J.R.R. Tolkein are in talks with Amazon Studios to develop a television series based on the beloved novels.

The series would take on the classic fantasy novels and their world of hobbits, wizards, and warriors.

Things are in the very early stages of negotiations and no deal has been set yet.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is said to be personally involved in the negotiations.