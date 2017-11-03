Top Stories
Brad Bufanda Dead - 'Veronica Mars' Actor Commits Suicide at 34

Brad Bufanda Dead - 'Veronica Mars' Actor Commits Suicide at 34

Jennifer Lawrence Asked Kim Kardashian Her Burning Questions &amp; Here Are the Answers

Jennifer Lawrence Asked Kim Kardashian Her Burning Questions & Here Are the Answers

Jimmy Fallon Knows Why Justin Timberlake &amp; Britney Spears Broke Up - Watch!

Jimmy Fallon Knows Why Justin Timberlake & Britney Spears Broke Up - Watch!

Fri, 03 November 2017 at 3:43 pm

Lou Diamond Phillips Arrested in Texas for DWI

Lou Diamond Phillips Arrested in Texas for DWI
  • Lou Diamond Phillips was driving in Portland, Texas when he asked for directions from a police officer. The cop concluded he was intoxicated, and the actor was taken to jail. – TMZ
  • Ross Lynch has compassion for Jeffery Dahmer after playing him in My Friend Dahmer. – Just Jared Jr
  • Paz de la Huerta could be the one to send Harvey Weinstein to jail. – DListed
  • More Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey accusers come forward. – TooFab
  • A bartender says Kevin Spacey flashed him, then shut him up with an expensive watch. – Towleroad
  • Camila Cabello reveals why she doesn’t use her real first name. – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Lou Diamond Phillips, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Meek Mill faces serious jail time for violating his probation - TMZ
  • Grace VanderWaal's debut album is finally out - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans really want Kevin Spacey's character killed off of House of Cards - TooFab
  • ABC has a musical cop drama in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kenya is banning Andi Mack over its gay storyline - Just Jared Jr