Fri, 03 November 2017 at 3:43 pm
Lou Diamond Phillips Arrested in Texas for DWI
- Lou Diamond Phillips was driving in Portland, Texas when he asked for directions from a police officer. The cop concluded he was intoxicated, and the actor was taken to jail. – TMZ
- Ross Lynch has compassion for Jeffery Dahmer after playing him in My Friend Dahmer. – Just Jared Jr
- Paz de la Huerta could be the one to send Harvey Weinstein to jail. – DListed
- More Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey accusers come forward. – TooFab
- A bartender says Kevin Spacey flashed him, then shut him up with an expensive watch. – Towleroad
- Camila Cabello reveals why she doesn’t use her real first name. – J-14
