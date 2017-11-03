Madison Beer: 'Say It To My Face' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

Madison Beer has dropped a brand new single called “Say It To My Face,” and you can stream it right here!

The song is the second track to be lifted from the 18-year-old singer’s forthcoming debut EP, due out later this year, and follows the release of her critically acclaimed “Dead.”

Produced by Grammy nominated Fred Ball (Rihanna, Little Mix, Madonna), “Say It To My Face” further cements this young artist’s conviction-packed evolution as an ambitious, left-leaning alternative pop force.

“This song, to me, is about power and confidence,” Madison said in a statement. “Don’t ever let anyone steal your power. Stand up for yourself and demand to be treated with respect.”

You can also stream “Say It To My Face” on Spotify and download it on iTunes now!



Madison Beer – ‘Say It To My Face’ (Official Audio)

Click inside to read the lyrics to Madison Beer’s brand new single…