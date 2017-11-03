Maluma feat. Nego do Borel: 'Corazon' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Maluma is back with a hot new single called “Corazón,” which you can listen to right here!

The hunky 23-year-old Colombian reggaeton sensation returned on Friday (November 3) alongside Brazilian singer Nego do Borel for his latest infectious Spanish-language single.

“Corazón” is Maluma’s first official single from his next studio album, due out in 2018. The song was inspired by one of the big Brazilian hits of this year, “Você Partiu Meu Coração” by Nego, Anitta and Wesley Safadão.

The track was co-produced by the Rude Boyz, who have also worked with Maluma on past smashes like “Chantaje” and “Felices Los 4.”

Listen to “Corazón” below! You can also download the song on iTunes.

Click inside to read the “Corazón” lyrics!