Top Stories
Taylor Swift Releases 'Call It What You Want' - Listen Now!

Taylor Swift Releases 'Call It What You Want' - Listen Now!

Eight 'House of Cards' Employees Accuse Kevin Spacey of 'Predatory' Behavior, Sexual Assault

Eight 'House of Cards' Employees Accuse Kevin Spacey of 'Predatory' Behavior, Sexual Assault

Fri, 03 November 2017 at 12:10 am

Maroon 5: 'Red Pill Blues' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Maroon 5: 'Red Pill Blues' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Maroon 5‘s new album is finally out!

The band – Adam Levine, Jesse Carmichael, Mickey Madden, James Valentine, Matt Flynn, PJ Morton, and Sam Farrar – just released their sixth studio album Red Pill Blues.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Maroon 5

Maroon 5 teamed up with SZA, A$AP Rocky, and Julia Michaels for collaborations on the album.

Late last month, the band announced that they will be taking their new album on tour over the summer throughout the United States.

You can download Maroon 5‘s new album off of iTunes here.

Listen to the Red Pill Blues below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Adam Levine, First Listen, Maroon 5, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Dustin Hoffman responds to sexual harassment allegations - TMZ
  • Chloe x Halle's Halloween costume is a total throwback to their childhood - Just Jared Jr
  • Wendy Williams gets emotional talking about her fainting spell - TooFab
  • Find out why Lana Del Rey is retiring her song "Cola" - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ross Lynch opens up about playing Jeffrey Dahmer- Just Jared Jr