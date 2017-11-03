Martha Hunt & Lindsay Ellingson Buddy Up at World of Children Awards Ceremony 2017!

Top Stories
Martha Hunt and Lindsay Ellingson flash a smile as they hit the blue carpet at the 2017 World of Children Awards held at 583 Park Avenue on Thursday (November 2) in New York City.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel models were joined by designer Rachel Roy at the event benefiting World of Children, a global recognition and funding organization for individuals exclusively serving the needs of vulnerable children.

The 2017 World of Children Honorees included Humanitarian Award Honoree Winnie Baron (Makindu Children’s Program in Kenya), Protection Award Honoree Jackie Branfield (Operation Bobbi Bear in South Africa), Health Award Honoree Dr. Üstün Ezer (LOSEV in Turkey), Education Award Honoree Maureen Rover (The Reading Team in New York), and Youth Award Honoree Teagan Stedman (Shred Kids’ Cancer in Connecticut).


FYI: Martha is wearing an Off-White dress. Lindsay is wearing Rachel Roy. Rachel is wearing bracelets by James Banks Design.
