Jimmy Fallon Knows Why Justin Timberlake & Britney Spears Broke Up - Watch!

Jennifer Lawrence Asked Kim Kardashian Her Burning Questions & Here Are the Answers

Taylor Swift Releases 'Call It What You Want' - Listen Now!

Fri, 03 November 2017 at 8:41 am

Miguel Reveals 'War & Leisure' Album Cover, Debuts 'Told You So' Music Video - Watch Here!

Miguel is coming back with his fourth studio album, War & Leisure!

The 32-year-old Grammy-winning singer has revealed the official artwork and announced that the brand new 12-track LP will be officially released on December 1st via RCA Records.

The album will feature “Sky Walker” featuring Travis Scott, as well as “Told You So,” which has just dropped along with its accompanying music video.

“With my albums, I always try to take a picture of what’s going on in my life. War & Leisure has political undertones, because that’s what life feels like right now,” Miguel told Billboard. “This album is intentionally about the ethos right now, that we are right in the middle of all this. We’re trying to flourish in the middle of all this.”

You can also stream "Told You So" on Spotify and download it on iTunes now!


