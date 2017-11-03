Mila Kunis Used to Sell Bootleg NSYNC & Backstreet Boys Shirts on eBay!

If you ever bought a knock-off NSYNC shirt on eBay years ago, it very possibly came from Mila Kunis!

The 34-year-old actress revealed her hilariously shady scheme to Conan O’Brien during an appearance on Conan on Thursday night (November 2).

Mila explained that she and her longtime friend Julie started a business on eBay selling “really crappy” homemade iron-on tees for profit – all while she was simultaneously starring on That 70′s Show!

“At that time, the number one image was Backstreet Boys and/or NSYNC,” she said.

“Nothing was legal!” she hilariously revealed – not that she made any money, either. “My girlfriend Julie kept all the money. I was just, like, hanging out.”

Watch Mila explain her eBay business below!