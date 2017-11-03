Milck Releases New Version of 'I Can't Keep Quiet' to Support #MeToo Campaign (Video)

Milck made a name for herself after the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. this past January when her empowering anthem “Quiet” went viral online.

Now, the singer-songwriter turned social activist is releasing a new version of the song along with a music video.

Milck, who is a survivor of sexual assault, recorded this new version incorporating survivors singing with her. The video was going to be released this coming January, but she pushed up the release in the wake of the sexual assault scandals in Hollywood and elsewhere.

On January 19, Milck will released her label debut EP This Is Not the End.



Milck – “Quiet” [Official Video]