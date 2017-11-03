Milo Ventimiglia to Play Jennifer Lopez's Boyfriend in 'Second Act'

Milo Ventimiglia has joined the cast of the upcoming romantic comedy Second Act as the longtime boyfriend of lead actress Jennifer Lopez‘s character!

The upcoming movie is bringing Jennifer to her rom-com days in a movie that is being compared to her fan favorite flick Maid in Manhattan.

Second Act is about “a big-box store employee (Lopez) who reinvents her life and her lifestyle, and gets the chance to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as a college degree,” according to Variety.

Also in the cast are Leah Remini, Vanessa Hudgens, Dan Bucatinsky, Annaleigh Ashford, and Freddie Stroma.