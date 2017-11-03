Top Stories
Fri, 03 November 2017 at 9:30 am

Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts & Kimberly Wyatt Have a Mini Pussycat Dolls Reunion in London!

Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts & Kimberly Wyatt Have a Mini Pussycat Dolls Reunion in London!

It looks like the Pussycat Dolls reunion is definitely happening!

Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts and Kimberly Wyatt were all spotted hanging out together leaving Arts Club on Thursday night (November 2) in London, England.

The girls had a fun night out partying at the private members club – and looked like they were having a blast together again!

Back in October, a PCD website and Instagram popped up online, fueling rumors that the girls were planning a reunion.

We’re more than ready to loosen up our buttons once again!
