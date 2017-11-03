Noah Schnapp Wasn't Too Happy With His 'Stranger Things' Audition!

Noah Schnapp wasn’t exactly convinced that he landed the role of Stranger Things‘ Will Byers after his audition!

The 13-year-old actor opened up during his new feature for our online magazine RAW. Here’s what he had to say:

On his early acting days and auditioning for the hit Netflix series: “I remember going into the city four times a week for like Chase Bank and McDonald’s commercials. Then I started getting movie auditions, and I remember my first movie was with [Steven] Spielberg and Tom Hanks, which was pretty cool. They taught me all the basics and I just kept going.”

“I remember auditioning for Stranger Things–it was called Montauk when we did it–and I had a horrible headache. It was raining, I was all wet and my ankles were full of mud. I got there and I was so tired. ‘Ugh, please let this be over with,’ I thought and then I got home and I was like, ‘Oh that wasn’t that good. I should’ve done better.’ Then I got a callback and it ended up being my first T.V. show.”

On his first impression of Stranger Things after reading the script: “I just remember reading it and it was just kind of this idea. No one ever thought it was going to do really well and become a big show. It was just like, ‘Okay, we’ll do this. It’ll be a one season thing and few people will watch it.’ Because there weren’t any billboards or advertising!”

Watch Noah hilariously take on RAW‘s Word Play challenge below.

For more from Noah, visit RawPages.com.



Stranger Things’ Noah Schnapp Play’s RAW’s Word Play

Check out more photos from Noah’s RAW shoot in our gallery…