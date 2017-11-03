Top Stories
Fri, 03 November 2017 at 11:27 pm

Prince William Plants a Tree to Celebrate Police Academy Graduation!

Prince William Plants a Tree to Celebrate Police Academy Graduation!

Prince William got his hands a little dirty at an event today!

The 35-year-old Duke of Cambridge stepped out for the the Metropolitan Police Service’s passing out parade for new recruits on Friday (November 3) at the Metropolitan Police Service training center in London.

The parade helped to mark the graduation of 182 new recruits from the Met’s Police Academy.

After the ceremony, William grabbed a shovel to help plant a tree in the training center’s memorial garden!

Check out all the photos from the event below…
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Prince William

