Sam Smith: 'The Thrill of It All' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Sam Smith‘s new album is finally out!

The 25-year-old entertainer just released his sophomore album The Thrill of It All.

Sam will be performing his new album during his 2018 summer tour across the United States and Europe.

You can download Sam‘s new album off of iTunes here.

Listen to The Thrill of It All below!!

Also pictured inside: Sam Smith arriving at the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards on Thursday (November 2) in London, England.