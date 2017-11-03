Top Stories
Fri, 03 November 2017 at 12:42 pm

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Couple Up for Calabasas Sushi Date

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Couple Up for Calabasas Sushi Date

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie stepped out for a romantic sushi dinner!

The 34-year-old TV personality and the 19-year-old model were spotted dining at Sugarfish on Thursday (November 2) in Calabasas, Calif.

Sofia sported a grey sweatshirt that gave a glimpse of her toned tummy, along with black leggings and a gold necklace.

The day before, she paired another grey crop sweatshirt with black pants and heels as the duo went shopping at Carroll & Co in Beverly Hills.

Scott and Sofia first sparked romance rumors back in September and have been inseparable ever since, spending everything from casual lunch dates to a vacations in Italy and Mexico together.

Also pictured inside: Scott wearing a purple and yellow sweatsuit while hiking with a friend and filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians on Wednesday in Calabasas.
