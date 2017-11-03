Top Stories
Selena Gomez Gets in a Hot Yoga Sesh After Spending Time With Justin Bieber

Brad Bufanda Dead - 'Veronica Mars' Actor Commits Suicide at 34

Jennifer Lawrence Asked Kim Kardashian Her Burning Questions &amp; Here Are the Answers

Jimmy Fallon Knows Why Justin Timberlake &amp; Britney Spears Broke Up - Watch!

Fri, 03 November 2017 at 3:04 pm

Selena Gomez worked up a sweat in hot yoga today!

The 25-year-old “Wolves” singer was spotted leaving her class on Friday (November 3) in Los Angeles.

She rocked a white tank top, black leggings, black sneakers, and her headphones. Selena also carried a black sweatshirt and cold Fiji water bottle.

She then headed to Alfred Coffee Studio City to pick up an iced coffee and a couple organic juices.

The day before, Selena went on a morning bike ride with her ex Justin Bieber, whom she has recently been hanging out with again. He’s reportedly been pursing her for months!

It’s unclear if the two are officially back together again since her breakup from The Weeknd.

