Seriously Injured 'Westworld' Cast Member Is 'On the Mend'

Westworld halted production on the show this week after an actor was seriously injured at home.

According to TMZ, the cast member was Zahn McClarnon, who has a reoccurring role on the show’s second season.

Zahn reportedly fell at his home and the impact caused serious trauma leading him to be rushed to the ICU.

Sources say Zahn is still in the hospital but is “on the mend.”

Zahn is known for his role as Hanzee Dent on Fargo as well as his his longtime role Longmire.

Production on Westworld is currently still suspended.