Selena Gomez Gets in a Hot Yoga Sesh After Spending Time With Justin Bieber

Brad Bufanda Dead - 'Veronica Mars' Actor Commits Suicide at 34

Jennifer Lawrence Asked Kim Kardashian Her Burning Questions &amp; Here Are the Answers

Harvey Weinstein Facing Possible Arrest?

Fri, 03 November 2017 at 5:42 pm

Seriously Injured 'Westworld' Cast Member Is 'On the Mend'

Westworld halted production on the show this week after an actor was seriously injured at home.

According to TMZ, the cast member was Zahn McClarnon, who has a reoccurring role on the show’s second season.

Zahn reportedly fell at his home and the impact caused serious trauma leading him to be rushed to the ICU.

Sources say Zahn is still in the hospital but is “on the mend.”

Zahn is known for his role as Hanzee Dent on Fargo as well as his his longtime role Longmire.

Production on Westworld is currently still suspended.

