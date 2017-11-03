Top Stories
Brad Bufanda Dead - 'Veronica Mars' Actor Commits Suicide at 34

BTS to Make Debut U.S. TV Performance at American Music Awards 2017!

Jimmy Fallon Knows Why Justin Timberlake &amp; Britney Spears Broke Up - Watch!

Fri, 03 November 2017 at 2:24 pm

Shawn Mendes: 'MTV Unplugged' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Shawn Mendes‘ special new album is out now!

The 19-year-old hit-maker just released the official recording of his September 8 performance on MTV Unplugged as a live album.

Shawn is the second artist to date, the other being Bleachers, to appear on MTV’s reboot of the classic acoustic performance showcase.

Shawn is fresh off his sold-out North American leg of his first sold-out arena tour named after his Platinum sophomore album, Illuminate. The MTV Unplugged live album features re-imagined versions of his hit songs “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back,” “Ruin,” “Stitches” and “Mercy.”

You can stream Shawn‘s MTV Unplugged on Spotify below and download it on iTunes now!
