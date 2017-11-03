Stranger Things' Dacre Montgomery Gets Shirtless in Audition Tape! (Video)

If you haven’t seen Dacre Montgomery‘s Stranger Things audition tape yet, you’re welcome.

The 22-year-old Australian actor – who plays newcomer Billy Hargrove in the second season of the hit Netflix series – shared the wild clip with GQ, and it features shirtlessness, a G-string, and so many more treats.

“So I got up, kinda went crazy, shaved all my hair off around my face except for my mustache, and then rang two friends who are still studying at the acting university that I went to here in Perth,” Dacre told the magazine.

“I was like, ‘Can you help read for me behind the camera tonight?’” he added. “Then during the day I made everything else happen—the dancing and the rest, going out in the G-string and just playing around with it, and putting it together on iMovie and doing all that sort of stuff. And then my two friends came around in the evening, and they had no idea.”

Dacre Montgomery Stranger Things Audition Tape