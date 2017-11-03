Top Stories
Selena Gomez Gets in a Hot Yoga Sesh After Spending Time With Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez Gets in a Hot Yoga Sesh After Spending Time With Justin Bieber

Brad Bufanda Dead - 'Veronica Mars' Actor Commits Suicide at 34

Brad Bufanda Dead - 'Veronica Mars' Actor Commits Suicide at 34

Jennifer Lawrence Asked Kim Kardashian Her Burning Questions &amp; Here Are the Answers

Jennifer Lawrence Asked Kim Kardashian Her Burning Questions & Here Are the Answers

Harvey Weinstein Facing Possible Arrest?

Harvey Weinstein Facing Possible Arrest?

Fri, 03 November 2017 at 3:44 pm

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Album Marks Highest Pre-Orders for Target Ever

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Album Marks Highest Pre-Orders for Target Ever

Taylor Swift just set ANOTHER record!

The 27-year-old “Call It What You Want” singer has reached more than 400,000 units in pre-orders for her upcoming sixth album Reputation, ABC News reports.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taylor Swift

This marks Target’s biggest music pre-sale of all time.

In fact, pre-orders for Reputation are double the number of pre-orders for Taylor‘s 1989 album a week before its release in 2014, Big Machine Records told The Associated Press on Friday (November 3).

The number includes purchases at iTunes, Target, Walmart, Amazon, and Taylor‘s website.

Taylor has dropped four songs from Reputation so far, including “Look What You Made Me Do,” “…Ready for It?” and “Gorgeous.” The album is set for a November 10 release date.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Meek Mill faces serious jail time for violating his probation - TMZ
  • Grace VanderWaal's debut album is finally out - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans really want Kevin Spacey's character killed off of House of Cards - TooFab
  • ABC has a musical cop drama in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kenya is banning Andi Mack over its gay storyline - Just Jared Jr