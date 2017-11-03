Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Album Marks Highest Pre-Orders for Target Ever

Taylor Swift just set ANOTHER record!

The 27-year-old “Call It What You Want” singer has reached more than 400,000 units in pre-orders for her upcoming sixth album Reputation, ABC News reports.

This marks Target’s biggest music pre-sale of all time.

In fact, pre-orders for Reputation are double the number of pre-orders for Taylor‘s 1989 album a week before its release in 2014, Big Machine Records told The Associated Press on Friday (November 3).

The number includes purchases at iTunes, Target, Walmart, Amazon, and Taylor‘s website.

Taylor has dropped four songs from Reputation so far, including “Look What You Made Me Do,” “…Ready for It?” and “Gorgeous.” The album is set for a November 10 release date.