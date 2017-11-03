Top Stories
Taylor Swift Releases 'Call It What You Want' - Listen Now!

Eight 'House of Cards' Employees Accuse Kevin Spacey of 'Predatory' Behavior, Sexual Assault

Fri, 03 November 2017 at 2:24 am

'Thor: Ragnarok' Cast Performs Live Version of the Movie for James Corden! (Video)

Thor: Ragnarok is now in theaters and the main cast members, including Chris Hemsworth, celebrated by performing a live “4D version” of the movie for the latest episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden!

A movie theater full of fans thought they were just seeing an advance screening of the film, but they were surprised when James interrupted the movie and introduced the cast on stage for the live staging.

Chris was joined by his co-stars Cate Blanchett as Hela, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Mark Ruffalo as The Hulk, and Jeff Goldblum as The Grandmaster.

Watch the funny video below and go see Thor: Ragnarok, now in theaters!


Thor: Ragnarok 4D w/ the ‘Thor’ Cast
Photos: CBS
