Title The 'Stranger Things' Boys Expose Finn Wolfhard's Sneezing Problem On-Set

The Stranger Things boys are exposing co-star Finn Wolfhard‘s hilarious and recurring sneezing problem on-set.

Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, and Noah Schnapp all appeared on The Tonight Show last night (November 2) and had no qualms about dragging their co-star.

“First season, this is when we discovered this whole thing about him sneezing,” Caleb explained to Jimmy Fallon.

Allegedly when Finn said, “The shadow grows in the wall behind you,” he immediately sneezed beforehand, making the serious line a little funnier than intended.





“I don’t wanna get out of character to like throw off the scene!” Finn laughed.

Watch the video, and Gaten and Caleb‘s impersonations of Finn sneezing, below:



