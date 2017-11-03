Tommy Dorfman Models ASOS x GLAAD Together Movement's Debut Collection

Tommy Dorfman is the face of ASOS and GLAAD’s new gender-fluid capsule collection!

The 25-year-old 13 Reasons Why actor models the limited-edition collaboration – which launches today (November 3) – in a series of photos that bring together the fashion e-commerce site and the leading media force for LGBTQ acceptance.

The Together Movement campaign features GLAAD’s signature logo “&,” which symbolizes unity and acceptance.

Pricing begins at $8, and proceeds from the eight-piece collection’s sales will go directly to GLAAD and be used to support the growth of their valuable work.

Tommy was recently honored at the GLAAD Gala with the inaugural Rising Star Award, which is given to young artists who are using their growing platform to accelerate LGBTQ acceptance.

See more photos from the campaign below…