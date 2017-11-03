Top Stories
Selena Gomez Gets in a Hot Yoga Sesh After Spending Time With Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez Gets in a Hot Yoga Sesh After Spending Time With Justin Bieber

Brad Bufanda Dead - 'Veronica Mars' Actor Commits Suicide at 34

Brad Bufanda Dead - 'Veronica Mars' Actor Commits Suicide at 34

Jennifer Lawrence Asked Kim Kardashian Her Burning Questions &amp; Here Are the Answers

Jennifer Lawrence Asked Kim Kardashian Her Burning Questions & Here Are the Answers

Harvey Weinstein Facing Possible Arrest?

Harvey Weinstein Facing Possible Arrest?

Fri, 03 November 2017 at 6:15 pm

Tommy Dorfman Models ASOS x GLAAD Together Movement's Debut Collection

Tommy Dorfman Models ASOS x GLAAD Together Movement's Debut Collection

Tommy Dorfman is the face of ASOS and GLAAD’s new gender-fluid capsule collection!

The 25-year-old 13 Reasons Why actor models the limited-edition collaboration – which launches today (November 3) – in a series of photos that bring together the fashion e-commerce site and the leading media force for LGBTQ acceptance.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tommy Dorfman

The Together Movement campaign features GLAAD’s signature logo “&,” which symbolizes unity and acceptance.

Pricing begins at $8, and proceeds from the eight-piece collection’s sales will go directly to GLAAD and be used to support the growth of their valuable work.

Tommy was recently honored at the GLAAD Gala with the inaugural Rising Star Award, which is given to young artists who are using their growing platform to accelerate LGBTQ acceptance.

See more photos from the campaign below…
Just Jared on Facebook
tommy dorfman models asos and glaad together movements debut collection 01
tommy dorfman models asos and glaad together movements debut collection 02
tommy dorfman models asos and glaad together movements debut collection 03
tommy dorfman models asos and glaad together movements debut collection 04
tommy dorfman models asos and glaad together movements debut collection 05

Photos: ASOS & GLAAD
Posted to: Tommy Dorfman

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Meek Mill faces serious jail time for violating his probation - TMZ
  • Grace VanderWaal's debut album is finally out - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans really want Kevin Spacey's character killed off of House of Cards - TooFab
  • ABC has a musical cop drama in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kenya is banning Andi Mack over its gay storyline - Just Jared Jr