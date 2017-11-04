Top Stories
Sat, 04 November 2017 at 9:27 pm

Angelina Jolie Looks Chic Greeting Fans in Los Angeles

Angelina Jolie Looks Chic Greeting Fans in Los Angeles

Angelina Jolie flashes a smile as she signs autographs for fans after a Directors Guild of America event on Saturday afternoon (November 4) in Los Angeles.

The 42-year-old actress/director looked super chic in a black turtleneck-dress, sunglasses, and bootie heels as she stepped out for the event.

Earlier this week, Angelina and Loung Ung accepted the Rising Star Award on behalf of First They Killed My Father star Sreymoch Sareum as they attended the Asian World Film Festival.

Photos: Backgrid USA
