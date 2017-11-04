Top Stories
Sat, 04 November 2017 at 12:52 pm

Are 'Orient Express' Stars Daisy Ridley & Tom Bateman Dating?

Are 'Orient Express' Stars Daisy Ridley & Tom Bateman Dating?

It seems a romance might have been brewing on the set of Murder on the Orient Express!

Daisy Ridley and Tom Bateman were reportedly more than just friends and co-workers on set, according to one of the film’s producers.

People asked producer Judy Hofflund if any cast members get close on set. “Something kinda happened with Tom and Daisy right?” she responded. “That’s public news. I should keep my mouth shut. Oh well.”

Tom was then asked if he got close to any female co-stars and he said, “I’m absolutely not going anywhere near that! But nice try.”

When told about Judy‘s comment he added, “They like to create a buzz, they’ve got to otherwise no-one will come and see the movie!”

While it’s not clear if Daisy, 25, and Tom, 28, are actually dating, they sure would make a good looking couple!
Photos: Getty
