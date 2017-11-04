Britney Spears Opens Children’s Cancer Foundation Campus in Las Vegas

Britney Spears is giving back to the children of Las Vegas.

The 35-year-old entertainer attended the grand opening of the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation’s Britney Spears Campus on Saturday (November 4) in Vegas.

“I’m just really excited to be standing here for our new NCCF campus,” Britney said during the ceremony. “We started fundraising in 2014 and we’ve raised $1 million to build this amazing facility to support the kids and the families everywhere. I’m so thankful to everyone for their generosity in making this a reality and making this happen.”

The campus opening comes after Britney donated $1 million from the ticket sales of her Planet Hollywood residency show to make the campus happen.

