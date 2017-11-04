Top Stories
Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Grab Late Night Dinner After Church

Chris Pratt Returns to Instagram After Split from Anna Faris

Tom Hardy Films Late Night 'Venom' Scene in Atlanta

This Could Be Blac Chyna's New Boyfriend...

Broadway Star Eva Noblezada is Married to Leo Robert!

Congratulations are in order for Eva Noblezada – she’s married!

The 21-year-old Broadway star took to Instagram on Saturday (November 4) to announce that she and longtime love Leo Roberts are married.

Eva currently stars in Miss Saigon on Broadway.

During this past year’s Tony Awards, Eva was nominated for Lead Actress in a Musical for her role in the play.

Eva was discovered when she was only 17 and performing at the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, also known as the Jimmys. Months later, she had landed the role of Kim in the London production of Miss Saigon before starring in the play on Broadway.

Congrats Eva and Leo!
