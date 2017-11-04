Top Stories
Sat, 04 November 2017 at 11:35 am

Chris Pratt Returns to Instagram After Split from Anna Faris

Chris Pratt Returns to Instagram After Split from Anna Faris

Chris Pratt has posted a photo on Instagram for the first time since splitting from his wife Anna Faris over the summer.

The 38-year-old actor took to social media to tell his fans about the new Marvel movie Thor: Ragnarok, which he saw on Friday (November 3) with his son Jack!

“HOLY CRAP!! THOR RAGNAROK IS ABSOLUTELY AMAZING!!! We just laughed our asses off!!! So proud to be part of the Marvel universe,” Chris captioned the photo.

Chris was also joined by his brother Cully in the pic.
