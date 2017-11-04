Top Stories
Sat, 04 November 2017 at 12:32 pm

Christina Aguilera Makes a Vulgar Statement with Her Shirt

Christina Aguilera Makes a Vulgar Statement with Her Shirt

Christina Aguilera leaves Delilah restaurant looking glam in a fur shawl on Friday night (November 3) in Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old singer made a vulgar statement with her shirt, which had “suck my d-ck” written on it.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Christina Aguilera

Christina likely went to dinner after a photo shoot. She posted a photo on Instagram of herself in the outfit and wrote, “New things on the horizon 😉.”

Christina also tagged photographer Luke Gilford and stylist Marc Goehring in the post.
