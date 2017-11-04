Emily Ratajkowski, Josh Duhamel, & More Support Goldie Hawn's Charity Event

Emily Ratajkowski and Josh Duhamel walk the red carpet at the Goldie’s Love In for Kids event on Friday (November 3) at Ron Burkle’s Green Acres Estate in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Other stars in attendance included Connie Britton, Melanie Griffith, Chelsea Handler, singer Colbie Caillat, tennis player Novak Djokovic, and Barely Famous sisters Erin and Sara Foster.

Emily took to Instagram that night to thank Lyft for the ride to the event. “Tonight ✨ thanks @lyft for the #LyftLux ride,” she wrote.

