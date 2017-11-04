Emmy Rossum & Sophia Bush Celebrate Eataly Grand Opening!

Emmy Rossum and Sophia Bush had a delicious evening at Eataly!

The two actresses stepped out at the grand opening of the resturant’s first west coast location on Thursday night (November 3) at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles.

The duo was also joined by Jimmy Kimmel as well as chef and restaurant owner Mario Batali.

After the event, Emmy took to her Instagram to rave about the restaurant’s amazing pizza.

“My favorite pizza maker made me a big beautiful gluten free pizza in a 900 degree oven 🍕 #EatalyLA opens tonight!!!!” Emmy wrote.

Check out her pizza below…