Eva Longoria Honors Selena Quintanilla at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Eva Longoria is helping to honor the late Selena Quintanilla.

The 42-year-old actress stepped out at Selena‘s posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Friday (November 3) in Hollywood.

During the event, Eva took to the stage to speak about the late pop icon, who hailed from her hometown of Corpus Christi, Texas.

“It’s beyond humbling to stand here on behalf of a person that I myself owe so much to…Growing up there was no reflection of me anywhere, not on TV, not in movies, not in music, and it was as if someone like me didn’t exist in American mainstream. That all changed when a bright, young singer named Selena came and changed the landscape of music entertainment,” Eva said.

She added, “Inevitably changing my own journey. What wasn’t even ever heard of was now a beat that pulsed so loudly that it vibrated across America and across the world. Selena‘s voice was a key that unlocked the hearts and minds of millions. She was a small town girl with a big heart and a smile that radiated and captivated people everywhere.”