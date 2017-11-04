Top Stories
Netflix Severs Ties With 'House of Cards' Star Kevin Spacey

Netflix Severs Ties With 'House of Cards' Star Kevin Spacey

Beyonce Pays Homage to Lil Kim in Five Halloween Costumes!

Beyonce Pays Homage to Lil Kim in Five Halloween Costumes!

Selena Gomez Gets in a Hot Yoga Sesh After Spending Time With Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez Gets in a Hot Yoga Sesh After Spending Time With Justin Bieber

Brad Bufanda Dead - 'Veronica Mars' Actor Dies of Suicide at 34

Brad Bufanda Dead - 'Veronica Mars' Actor Dies of Suicide at 34

Sat, 04 November 2017 at 6:00 am

Eva Longoria Honors Selena Quintanilla at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Eva Longoria Honors Selena Quintanilla at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Eva Longoria is helping to honor the late Selena Quintanilla.

The 42-year-old actress stepped out at Selena‘s posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Friday (November 3) in Hollywood.

During the event, Eva took to the stage to speak about the late pop icon, who hailed from her hometown of Corpus Christi, Texas.

“It’s beyond humbling to stand here on behalf of a person that I myself owe so much to…Growing up there was no reflection of me anywhere, not on TV, not in movies, not in music, and it was as if someone like me didn’t exist in American mainstream. That all changed when a bright, young singer named Selena came and changed the landscape of music entertainment,” Eva said.

She added, “Inevitably changing my own journey. What wasn’t even ever heard of was now a beat that pulsed so loudly that it vibrated across America and across the world. Selena‘s voice was a key that unlocked the hearts and minds of millions. She was a small town girl with a big heart and a smile that radiated and captivated people everywhere.”
Just Jared on Facebook
eva longoria honors selena at walk of fame ceremony 01
eva longoria honors selena at walk of fame ceremony 02
eva longoria honors selena at walk of fame ceremony 03
eva longoria honors selena at walk of fame ceremony 04

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Eva Longoria, Selena Quintanilla

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Chris Brown spent a lot of dough on this cake! - TMZ
  • Find out all the radio stations already playing holiday music - Just Jared Jr
  • Kris Jenner got grilled about the Kardashian pregnancies - TooFab
  • Kevin Spacey is likely to be written out of House of Cards - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Noah Schnapp is revealing if he'd date a fan - Just Jared Jr