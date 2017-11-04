Gigi Hadid Keeps It Super Chic at Maybelline Collection Launch

Gigi Hadid‘s new limited-edition Gigi Hadid x Maybelline collection is available now!

The 22-year-old model bared her shoulders in two ensembles at the New York International Launch Party on Friday (November 3) in New York City.

One of her outfits featured a black cut-out top, loose-fitting blue jeans, and black heeled booties, and the other was a grey blazer with matching pumps adorned with crystal and fur.

Gigi also showed off her dazzling manicure as she tried out her products on models during the tutorials.

“Honestly, I wear red lipstick more than Bella [Hadid] does,” Gigi told Vogue at the event. “I named [one of the shades] after her because her favorite color is red. It’s a great basic cherry that looks great on everyone.”

The red is called “Khair,” which is Bella‘s middle name. (“Khair” translates to “benevolent” in Arabic.)

