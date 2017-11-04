Goldie Hawn & Kate Hudson Make It a Family Affair at Goldie's Love In For Kids

Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson stepped out for an amazing cause – The Hawn Foundation!

The mother-daughter duo joined forces for the annual Goldie’s Love In For Kids event on Friday night (November 4) at Ron Burkle’s Green Acres Estate in Beverly Hills, Calif.

They were also joined by Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell and Kate‘s 13-year-old son Ryder Robinson.

Goldie created The Hawn Foundation to help children discover the tools and skills to deal with high levels of stress and anxiety.

The annual event helps raise money for the foundation and their MindUP program.

FYI: Kate is a wearing Pamella Roland gown.