Top Stories
Selena Gomez Gets in a Hot Yoga Sesh After Spending Time With Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez Gets in a Hot Yoga Sesh After Spending Time With Justin Bieber

Brad Bufanda Dead - 'Veronica Mars' Actor Commits Suicide at 34

Brad Bufanda Dead - 'Veronica Mars' Actor Commits Suicide at 34

Jennifer Lawrence Asked Kim Kardashian Her Burning Questions &amp; Here Are the Answers

Jennifer Lawrence Asked Kim Kardashian Her Burning Questions & Here Are the Answers

Harvey Weinstein Facing Possible Arrest?

Harvey Weinstein Facing Possible Arrest?

Sat, 04 November 2017 at 12:45 am

Goldie Hawn & Kate Hudson Make It a Family Affair at Goldie's Love In For Kids

Goldie Hawn & Kate Hudson Make It a Family Affair at Goldie's Love In For Kids

Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson stepped out for an amazing cause – The Hawn Foundation!

The mother-daughter duo joined forces for the annual Goldie’s Love In For Kids event on Friday night (November 4) at Ron Burkle’s Green Acres Estate in Beverly Hills, Calif.

They were also joined by Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell and Kate‘s 13-year-old son Ryder Robinson.

Goldie created The Hawn Foundation to help children discover the tools and skills to deal with high levels of stress and anxiety.

The annual event helps raise money for the foundation and their MindUP program.

FYI: Kate is a wearing Pamella Roland gown.

Just Jared on Facebook
goldie hawn kate hudson goldies love in for kids 01
goldie hawn kate hudson goldies love in for kids 02
goldie hawn kate hudson goldies love in for kids 03
goldie hawn kate hudson goldies love in for kids 04
goldie hawn kate hudson goldies love in for kids 05
goldie hawn kate hudson goldies love in for kids 06
goldie hawn kate hudson goldies love in for kids 07
goldie hawn kate hudson goldies love in for kids 08
goldie hawn kate hudson goldies love in for kids 09

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson, Kurt Russell, Ryder Robinson, Wyatt Russell

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Meek Mill faces serious jail time for violating his probation - TMZ
  • Grace VanderWaal's debut album is finally out - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans really want Kevin Spacey's character killed off of House of Cards - TooFab
  • ABC has a musical cop drama in the works - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Kenya is banning Andi Mack over its gay storyline - Just Jared Jr