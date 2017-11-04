Halsey & Lauren Jauregui Slay 'Strangers' Performance in LA

Halsey and Lauren Jauregui took the stage to perform their collaboration “Strangers” last night!

The 23-year-old “Bad at Love” crooner and the 21-year-old Fifth Harmony member joined forces during Halsey‘s Hopeless Fountain Kingdom World Tour on Friday (November 3) at The Forum in Los Angeles.

Halsey rocked a blue wig, sparkly silver crop top, and matching leggings, while Lauren opted for a sheer black crop top and slit skirt.

The other members of Fifth Harmony, Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, and Dinah Jane, were in the crowd to show their support as well.

Watch below!



Fifth Harmony Watching Lauren Jauregui Perform “Strangers” With Halsey