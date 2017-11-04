Top Stories
Justin Bieber &amp; Selena Gomez Grab Late Night Dinner After Church

Chris Pratt Returns to Instagram After Split from Anna Faris

Tom Hardy Films Late Night 'Venom' Scene in Atlanta

This Could Be Blac Chyna's New Boyfriend...

Sat, 04 November 2017 at 12:55 pm

Halsey & Lauren Jauregui Slay 'Strangers' Performance in LA

Halsey & Lauren Jauregui Slay 'Strangers' Performance in LA

Halsey and Lauren Jauregui took the stage to perform their collaboration “Strangers” last night!

The 23-year-old “Bad at Love” crooner and the 21-year-old Fifth Harmony member joined forces during Halsey‘s Hopeless Fountain Kingdom World Tour on Friday (November 3) at The Forum in Los Angeles.

Halsey rocked a blue wig, sparkly silver crop top, and matching leggings, while Lauren opted for a sheer black crop top and slit skirt.

The other members of Fifth Harmony, Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, and Dinah Jane, were in the crowd to show their support as well.

Watch below!


Fifth Harmony Watching Lauren Jauregui Perform “Strangers” With Halsey
fifth harmony support lauren jauregui and halsey at la concert 01
fifth harmony support lauren jauregui and halsey at la concert 02
fifth harmony support lauren jauregui and halsey at la concert 03
fifth harmony support lauren jauregui and halsey at la concert 04
fifth harmony support lauren jauregui and halsey at la concert 05
fifth harmony support lauren jauregui and halsey at la concert 06
fifth harmony support lauren jauregui and halsey at la concert 07
fifth harmony support lauren jauregui and halsey at la concert 08

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Fifth Harmony, Halsey, Lauren Jauregui

