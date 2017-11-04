Top Stories
Netflix Severs Ties With 'House of Cards' Star Kevin Spacey

Beyonce Pays Homage to Lil Kim in Five Halloween Costumes!

Selena Gomez Gets in a Hot Yoga Sesh After Spending Time With Justin Bieber

Brad Bufanda Dead - 'Veronica Mars' Actor Dies of Suicide at 34

Sat, 04 November 2017 at 2:20 am

Harvey Weinstein May Be Arrested by the NYPD Following Rape Accusation

Harvey Weinstein may be facing criminal charges, according to the New York Police Department.

The 65-year-old former film executive is under investigation by the NYPD following actress Paz de la Huerta‘s rape accusations against him.

During a press briefing, the NYPD called her story “credible” and said that they are gathering evidence to issue an arrest warrant for Harvey.

“She put forth a credible and detailed narrative to us. We then sought to garner corroboration — this happened seven years ago — and we found corroboration. We have an actual case here,” Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce told reporters.

He added that if Harvey was still in New York and it had been more recent, “”we would go right away and make the arrest.”

The NYPD is continuing to collect evidence in order to obtain the arrest warrant.

