Harvey Weinstein May Be Arrested by the NYPD Following Rape Accusation

Harvey Weinstein may be facing criminal charges, according to the New York Police Department.

The 65-year-old former film executive is under investigation by the NYPD following actress Paz de la Huerta‘s rape accusations against him.

During a press briefing, the NYPD called her story “credible” and said that they are gathering evidence to issue an arrest warrant for Harvey.

“She put forth a credible and detailed narrative to us. We then sought to garner corroboration — this happened seven years ago — and we found corroboration. We have an actual case here,” Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce told reporters.

He added that if Harvey was still in New York and it had been more recent, “”we would go right away and make the arrest.”

The NYPD is continuing to collect evidence in order to obtain the arrest warrant.