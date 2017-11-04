Top Stories
Sat, 04 November 2017 at 1:51 am

Hugh Grant Explains Why He Joined the Cast of 'Paddington 2'

Hugh Grant Explains Why He Joined the Cast of 'Paddington 2'

Hugh Grant is ramping up for the premiere of Paddington 2!

The 57-year-old actor stepped out at a photo call for the film on Friday (November 3) in London, England.

He was joined by his co-star Hugh Bonneville and director Paul King.

Hugh recently opened up about being approached to be in the film, where he plays a vain, has-been actor.

“It was a very funny script and I hadn’t seen Paddington 1 so I then watched it and laughed and cried and all those things, then I went to meet Paul. I found him a little weird to be honest but it was a very easy thing to say yes to,” Hugh explained to Belfast Telegraph.

Paddington 2 is set to hit theaters on November 10th in the UK and January 12th in the US.

