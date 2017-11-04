Hugh Grant Explains Why He Joined the Cast of 'Paddington 2'

Hugh Grant is ramping up for the premiere of Paddington 2!

The 57-year-old actor stepped out at a photo call for the film on Friday (November 3) in London, England.

He was joined by his co-star Hugh Bonneville and director Paul King.

Hugh recently opened up about being approached to be in the film, where he plays a vain, has-been actor.

“It was a very funny script and I hadn’t seen Paddington 1 so I then watched it and laughed and cried and all those things, then I went to meet Paul. I found him a little weird to be honest but it was a very easy thing to say yes to,” Hugh explained to Belfast Telegraph.

Paddington 2 is set to hit theaters on November 10th in the UK and January 12th in the US.